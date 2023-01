Prep Basketball: Hermantown Boys Improve to 6-0 with Home Victory against Rock Ridge

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- The Hermantown boys basketball team stayed unbeaten on the season on Friday, defeating Rock Ridge 108 to 77.

The Hawks (6-0) will next play Sauk Rapids-Rice Saturday at Duluth East High School.

Tip-off is at 1:45 PM.