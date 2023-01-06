Superior Police Seeking Help In Finding Missing 15-Year-Old Girl

SUPERIOR, Wis. — The Superior Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 15-year-old girl.

Destiny Stubblefield was last seen wearing a gray coat, blue zip-up Wisconsin sweatshirt, black Under Armour sweatpants, and Black Nike Air Force shoes.

Police say Destiny is 5’3″ tall and 113 pounds.

No word on where she was last seen.

If anyone has information on where she could be, call 911 or submit an anonymous tip here.