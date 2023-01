CSS Men’s Hockey Extends Conference Win Streak

CSS will host UW-River Falls, Friday January 13. Set to begin at 7 PM.

DULUTH, Minn.- The St. Scholastica men’s hockey team earned the sweep over Concordia, Saturday afternoon, winning 5-2.

With the win, the Saints remain undefeated in the MIAC.

