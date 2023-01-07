Duluth Winter Trail-Running Series is in Full Swing

DULUTH, Minn.– Crossing the finish line of a marathon is a great accomplishment, but doing so in freezing weather can prove even more difficult.

The Northwoods Winter Trail Championships started back up in 2019… But the races originally began in 1990, and ran for 20 years.

Saturday morning 85 runners and snowshoers lined up to tackle both full and half marathons on trails throughout Lester Park.

Participants braved the weather, running in single digit temperatures.

“It feels good, people who do winter trail running or any kind of winter activities are people who kind of know what they are doing. They come prepared, and you have to be prepared, especially for our winter trail race series because we can see anything, we can see blizzards, could be 10 below, could be 30 below,” said Andy Holak.

Race directors have gone through months of preparations, even setting up aid stations throughout the course.

Runners have gotten to know others… as participants celebrate each other crossing the finish line.

Kyle Severson has ran in the winter marathon for 3 years now and this year is sporting a frozen beard as he crosses the finish line.

“I’ve gotten second every year the last 3 years so I’m just destined for second, but it’s just fun to get out and see some friends that I haven’t seen in a while after the holidays,” said Kyle Severson.

The Winter Trail Series host 5 races throughout Duluth during the winter months.

The first race was back in December and the last race, also at Lester Park will take place in February.