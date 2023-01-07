Playtime Palace Hosts One Year Anniversary

SUPERIOR, Wis. — It was time for kids to have some fun on January 7, as Playtime Palace celebrated it’s one year anniversary.

Kids up to the age of six were welcomed. Playtime Palace could be the perfect place to throw a birthday party as they offer a venue for parties to be reserved.

The anniversary party had face painting, balloon animals, and cupcakes available; as well as other fun activities.

For the adults, massage chairs were available to relax in as well as free Wi-Fi.

“I like to see the people enjoy it and are having fun,” said owner Natosha Tiessen. “But even talking to parents day to day is nice, just to hear they like having somewhere like this. So it’s just inspiring to keep it going and to make it better.”

Playtime Palace is open Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., and from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Playtime Palace is closed on Sundays.