Prep Basketball: MIB Falls in Tough Match-up, Cherry Earns Dominating Win at the Lake Superior Classic

The Rangers will look to bounce back, Monday, at home when they face off with International Falls. While, Cherry will host Bigfork, Tuesday. Both games are scheduled for a 7:15 tip off.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Lake Superior Classic was hosted Saturday at Duluth East High school with 14 schools from all over the state participating.

The Mountain Iron-Buhl girls basketball team was faced with a tough opponent in Providence Academy. The Rangers stayed tough through the first half, however the Lions would find a spark in the final frame, winning it 87-53.

The Cherry basketball team won in dominating fashion over Nevis 83-71. Isaac Asuma led the way with 32 points in the win.

