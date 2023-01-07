UMD Men’s and Women’s Hockey Start Out New Year Hot

The men's team will return to action when they travel to face off with Omaha, January 13. While, the women's team will wrap up their series with Wisconsin, Sunday for a noon puck-drop.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s hockey team hosted Bemidji State, Saturday night for Game Two of the series.

The Bulldogs tacked on goals in each period earning themselves the 5-2 win.

The UMD women’s team got a big conference win over the No.2 ranked Wisconsin. Anneke Linser, Katie Davis and Gabbie Hughs scored for the Bulldogs, winning Game One 3-1.

