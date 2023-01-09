Coffee Conversation: Sunrise Coffee Thursday’s in January at the DECC

DULUTH, Minn. — Hot coffee, stellar views, and good company; the trio is taking over the DECC every Thursday morning in January, free of cost.

DECC Communications Director, Lucie Amundsen, was on Monday’s morning show to chat about the (January) reoccurring Sunrise Coffee event.

You can catch a glimpse and a drink Thursday’s from 7-9am in the DECC’s Symphony Hall lobby until the end of the month.

As for next month, Amundsen says there might be free, weekly movie nights to look forward to.