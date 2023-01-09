Esko Girls Basketball Outlasts Proctor in Final Seconds

PROCTOR, Minn.- The Esko girls basketball team pulled ahead of Proctor in the final seconds of the game Monday night, winning 51-49.

The game was tightly played by both teams. The Rails pulled ahead with two seconds left before half time, but the Eskomos rallied in the second half to earn the close victory.

Next up, Esko will take on Hibbing on the road, Friday for a 7 PM start. While, Proctor will looks to bounce back, hosting Cromwell-Wright , Monday for a 7:15 PM tip-off.