Salvation Army Rookie Basketball Association Partners with UMD Basketball for Youth Event

RBA says there are a few spots left in their second winter session for K-2 beginning next week. The spring session will begin registration in February.

DULUTH, Minn.- In partnership with the Salvation Army Rookie Basketball Association, the UMD men’s and women’s teams hosted a ‘Practice with the Bulldogs’ event at Romano Gym, Monday evening.

“Even though it’s just a short practice it’s an opportunity for the kids who are little to see these big kids on the court who they’ve maybe seen on TV, or they’ve maybe seen in a game and that little glimpse of someone bigger than them doing something better and bigger they are, gives them the opportunity to dream into that,” says RBA Director Kris Mallett, “So, if they keep playing hard and they’re dedicated and determined, they can end up on this court too some day.”

“I think it’s important to have a presence in the community because I feel, what you put in you get back out, and so just volunteering with the community, hosting free camps like this, building bonds with some of these kids and then creating more fans, being good role models and just having that sense of connection,” says UMD men’s basketball guard Joshua Brown.

The RBA currently has around 500 kids registered this winter. Their mission is to provide kids from all backgrounds the opportunity to find a passion for the sport.

“As a program of the Salvation Army we want to make sure that we’re inclusive and that we provide opportunities for anyone who wants to play. So we’ve provided over 40 full scholaships this season alone for kids to get on the court who may not other wise been able to and so that’s something that we always are considering and looking at scholarships that come in. We don’t turn anyone down ever,” says Mallett.

