Two Time Grandma’s Marathon Champion Dick Beardsley Reflects on Marathon Experience

Grandma's Marathon will take place on June 17.

DULUTH, Minn.- Grandmas Marathon is just six months away. On Monday night, the Gearing Up for Grandmas event took place. Headlining with works from two-time champion Dick Beardsley, speaking on his experience running in the famed Marathon.

“Most memorable marathon. And almost everybody surprise, they think I’m going to say that one 1982 Boston Marathon where Salazar and I dual it out, and that’s right up there. But the one that stands out for me the most, is that 1981 Grandma’s Marathon here,” says Beardsley.

