UMD Women’s Hockey Climbs Ladder to No. 6 in Latest USCHO Polls

The No.6 ranking is the highest UMD has been places since late October.

DULUTH, Minn.- Over the weekend the UMD women’s hockey team earned the sweep over the highest scoring team in the NCAA, the Wisconsin Badgers. The latest USCHO polls revealed the Bulldogs have climbed two spots and now sit at No. 6 in the nation.

The series sweep was the first time since 2012 UMD got back to back wins over Wisconsin, a feat the Bulldogs have only accomplished six times in program history.

The No.6 ranking is the highest UMD has been places since late October.