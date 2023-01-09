UMD’s Nina Jobst-Smith, Emma Soderberg Earn WCHA Weekly Honors

The Bulldogs will open their 2023 home schedule against Bemidji, Friday for a 6 PM puck drop.

DULUTH, Minn.- Over the weekend the UMD women’s hockey team swept the No. 2 ranked Wisconsin Badgers. Those wins were in part thanks to the defensive efforts of Nina Jobst-Smith and Emma Soderberg.

The defensive duo were named WCHA Defensive Player and Goaltender of the week.

Jobst-Smith led defensively, holding the NCAA’s highest scoring team to just one goal through two games. Also, led the league with six blocks, averaging three per game. Jobst-Smith also added the game winning assist in the 1-0 victory on Sunday.

While Soderberg, held tough between the pipes blocking a league high 72 of 73 shots on goal. The shutout was the 16th of her career, tying Kim Martin for third most in program history.

The Bulldogs will open their 2023 home schedule against Bemidji, Friday for a 6 PM puck drop.