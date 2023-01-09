UPDATE: Woman Identified That Died While Snowmobiling On Iron Range Trail

UPDATE (January 9, 1:15 p.m.) — The woman that died after hitting a tree while snowmobiling on the Iron Range on Saturday has been identified.

The woman is 55-year-old Nancy Leann Grieman of Albertville Minnesota.

The Sheriff’s Office and Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office are still investigating the incident.

ORIGINAL POST:

MORCOM TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A woman died on Saturday while snowmobiling in the Morcom Township, which is north of Hibbing by about 30 miles.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says first responders were called out to the Bearskin snowmobile trail around 1:15 p.m.

They found a 55-year-old woman from the Twin Cities dead at the scene.

Investigators believe she lost control of her snowmobile while trying to navigate a turn and hit a tree.

She was the only person on the snowmobile.

The Sheriff’s Office and Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office will investigate.