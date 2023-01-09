Vigil Held to Honor Sex Trafficking Victims

TWO HARBORS, Minn.– “To honor those who have survived and are out of the trafficking world and making as good of a life as possible for themselves and then to honor those who are still trapped.” Says Marlys Wisch.

Monday people in Two Harbors came together to honor the victims of sex trafficking in the northland and throughout the rest of the county.

For the past ten years, the Two Harbors community has held a vigil in January to raise awareness for sex trafficking victims.

Dozens of people came out tonight, with some sharing stories, statistics, and poems.

It was organized by the lake county sex trafficking task force, with members handing out packets that had support resources and more for those who might be in danger.

Candles were held during a moment of silence as both surviving and lost victims were honored.

“In 2020 law enforcement agencies identified 401 sex trafficking victims in the state of Minnesota, service providers like North Shore Horizons or PAVSA or Lifehouse identified 2,124 sex trafficking victims in Minnesota” Said Kate Cobbs.

January is sex trafficking awareness month, and there will be more events happening throughout the Northland, including a documentary screening at UMD about the issue.