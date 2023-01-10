AICHO Hosts Youth Art Exhibit

DULUTH, Minn.– A youth art exhibit is open at the Cultural Center Art Gallery in Duluth, showcasing art pieces on what bravery means to them.

AICHO is an organization dedicated to supporting the Indigenous community in the Northland.

They are hosting the gallery until the end of the month, as January is Human Trafficking Awareness month, and they hope to bring attention to the issue.

19 Young artists were invited to display their art, which ranges from photography, drawings, and even poems.

Monday a ceremony was held for the artists, who each received a participation certificate.

“I learned so much through AICHO by getting involved here in the community, its been awesome. I was able to put a price on my art, I actually got it appraised by a local photographer I knew.” Said Elijah Kot.

The gallery is open to the community and is a part of events that the Duluth Human Trafficking Committee is hosting during the month of January.

22 pieces from the young artists cover the walls, each giving a description of the artwork.