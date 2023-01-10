Armed with Depth & Numbers, UMD Track & Field Preps for 1st Conference Meet of the Season

The Bulldogs get things going against the Mavericks at 11 AM on Saturday.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s and women’s track and field teams are getting ready for their first conference meet this weekend in Mankato.

The men’s squad enters the year picked to finish 7th after placing 8th at the NSIC indoor championships last February.

The Bulldogs return a lot of depth including distance runner Nick Jacobson and thrower Colton Kostynick.

As for the women, they were picked to finish fifth after a ninth place finish a year ago.

Like the men’s team, depth will be key but the women also have numbers as they have grown in size.

Head Coach Karly Brautigam says it’s been interesting balancing two teams with different scenarios.

“I don’t have to teach them as much about going out and competing, don’t have to teach them about wanting to work hard and that’s a beautiful thing. They’re obviously is going to be a bit of a learning curve and we have the coaching staff, incredible coaching staff that can help guide all that energy, that poise, that natural competitive demeanor in the right direction,” said Brautigam.

Brautigam also mentioned she’ll rely on some key returners to help guide the new faces. Those who are tabbed are ready to jump at the task.

“Really exciting to add depth to our team. On top of that, we have a big group of upperclassmen women too who want to be leaders and lead by example on the team. So all around I feel like this fall we’ve been able to bond and come together and work towards the same collective goals,” said junior sprinter and hurdler, Megan Gilles.

“As far as depth, I think we’re deeper than we’ve ever been. We have a super large freshman class that came with a lot of talented guys, that had a lot of success at the high school level and I think a lot of them can contribute immediately,” added senior thrower Colton Kostynick.

