Coffee Conversation: How To Brew Kombucha with Mix Cosmetiques

DULUTH, Minn. — Founder of Mix Cosmetiques, Lanae Rhoads, showcased kombucha tea brewing on FOX21’s morning show on Thursday.

Mix Cosmetiques is offering kombucha brewing classes Wednesday, January 11 through Saturday, January 14: 3-4 pm 4-5 pm 5-6 pm 6-7 pm.

It’s an hour-long class class and will cover ingredient selection, brewing, fermenting, bottling, flavoring and tasting.

You will go home with your first gallon of tea, a recipe, a Scoby starter and a jar to contain it all.

