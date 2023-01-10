Coffee Conversation: Rubber Chicken Theater Presents Comedy Show at the Aquarium

DULUTH, Minn. — The Rubber Chicken Theater kicks off 2023 with ‘Christmas Aquarium in January, or, Jokin’ in a Fishy Wonderland.’

Director Brian Matuszak joined FOX21 on the morning newscast to preview the comedy show.

You can check out the show January 20-21 and 27-28 at 7:30pm at the Great Lakes Aquarium.

Tickets are $20 per person. There is an additional charge for parking, although Great Lakes Aquarium members park for free.

Drinks will be available for purchase.

For more information, call (218) 213-2780 or email Brian@RubberChickenTheater.com.