Coffee Conversation: Rubber Chicken Theater Presents Comedy Show at the Aquarium
DULUTH, Minn. — The Rubber Chicken Theater kicks off 2023 with ‘Christmas Aquarium in January, or, Jokin’ in a Fishy Wonderland.’
Director Brian Matuszak joined FOX21 on the morning newscast to preview the comedy show.
You can check out the show January 20-21 and 27-28 at 7:30pm at the Great Lakes Aquarium.
Tickets are $20 per person. There is an additional charge for parking, although Great Lakes Aquarium members park for free.
Drinks will be available for purchase.
For more information, call (218) 213-2780 or email Brian@RubberChickenTheater.com.