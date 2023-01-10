Duluth Men Charged With Attempted Murder After Stabbings, Home Invasion

DULUTH, Minn. – One of the victims in a stabbing and home invasion in Duluth’s Kenwood neighborhood suffered 15 to 20 stab wounds – and it was all over a stolen cell phone charger, according to court documents.

Dustin St. Clair, 27, and Tristan St. Clair, 22, both of Duluth, were formally charged Tuesday with multiple felonies, including second-degree attempted murder, burglary and assault.

The crime happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6 in a home on the 1200 block of West Arrowhead Road.

The home is a multi-unit rental.

Court documents say a woman and man living in the home were each stabbed multiple times when the suspects got inside looking for the acquaintance who had the phone charger.

A third victim — a woman — was struck with a glass coffee pot. The Duluth Police Department previously had reported that she was stabbed.

Tristan St. Clair is accused of stabbing the victims. St. Clair, Tristan Complaint

Dustin St. Clair is accused of being the lookout. St. Clair, Dustin Complaint

Both were arrested shortly after the 911 call for help and after their vehicle got stuck in the snow.

The conditions of the victims are serious, but the Duluth Police Department said they were non-life threatening.