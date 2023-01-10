Gitchee Gumee Tattoo Opens New Location on London Road

DULUTH, Minn. – Gitchee Gumee Tattoo has found a new home after its previous building experienced serious damage from a fire in October.

Now located on London Road in Duluth, the shop officially opened its doors on January 5th.

Compared to the old space, staff says the new space allows the business to do more services as they have two full time piercers, three full time artists, and two upcoming apprentices.

Staff say support from the community has made the move a smooth transition.

“We were really particular about what we were looking for. We have a particular style that we’re trying to maintain and an atmosphere that’s really welcoming and we want to make sure that it was accessible to people, that it was still in a good location near the colleges. So, we took our time to find a good spot which is why it took us a little bit longer. We didn’t want to just jump on the first opportunity that we had,” Gitchee Gumee Tattoo Body Art Technician & Full-Time Piercer, Emma Soule says.

Gitchee Gumee is open daily and allows bookings over the phone or online and plans to expand its walk-in appointment availability beyond just Saturdays soon.