Prep Basketball: Duluth East Boys Hand Hermantown 1st Loss, Superior Girls Extend Win Streak to 10

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth East boys basketball team would hand Hermantown their 1st loss on Tuesday, 65 to 58.

The Greyhounds were led by Patrick Smith, who had 16 points in the victory.

Duluth East (8-1) will next play at Grand Rapids on Thursday.

In girls action, Superior extended their winning streak to 10 after topping Duluth Marshall 77 to 39.

Superior (12-1) will host Chippewa Falls on Saturday.