UMD Women’s Hoops Up to #15 in Latest Poll, Olson Named POTW for D2

Olson averaged a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds, including 22 points in the win over the Mavericks.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s basketball team made quite the jump in the latest WBCA coaches poll.

The Bulldogs have moved up eight spots, going from number 23 to number 15.

UMD made that possible after their upset win over #5 Minnesota State-Mankato over the weekend.

It was also a weekend to remember for graduate forward Brooke Olson, as she not only was named the NSIC North player of the week, but she was also named Division II CIDA player of the week on Tuesday.

