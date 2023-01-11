After Weekend Sweep of Wisconsin, UMD Women’s Hockey Returns Home to Face Bemidji State

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s hockey team started off the 2nd half of their season on the right foot as they grabbed two big wins from then 2nd ranked Wisconsin.

Now, their focus shifts to the Beavers of Bemidji State.

A team the Bulldogs have yet to see this season.

It’s been pretty much a one sided affair in the history between the two programs. UMD boasts an 84-22-4 record against Bemidji, including a 4-0 record last year.

Head Coach Maura Crowell says it’s all about focusing on themselves as they gear up for the upcoming series.

“I just want to continue to get better at the things we do well. So focusing on us. We want to play fast, I thought we played really fast last weekend. I think our transition game was really good, we want to continue to do that. All of those things start with forwards who come back hard and pick pockets, put pressure on the other team and allows our D to stay up, boom and then we’re going on odd man rushes. You know whether it’s off the entry or we’re in the o-zone attacking, we can score either way,” said Crowell.

Puck drop is at 6 PM on Friday at AMSOIL Arena.