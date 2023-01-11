Coffee Conversation: Boat Club Productions Celebrates Success with Theatre Gala

DULUTH, Minn. — Boat Club Productions to hold Theatre Gala in celebration of its first season as a Theatre Company, and to highlight upcoming productions in 2023.

The newly-founded BCP has blossomed over its 2022 season, with shows like “Nunsense” and “A Don’t Hug Me Christmas Carol” ringing in ticket sales.

Founder Jason Vincent shared with FOX21 the meaning behind this upcoming Gala on the morning newscast.

The fun starts Saturday, January 21 (6:30-9:30pm) at Spirit of the North Theatre.

$75 per individual ticket — which includes 1 drink ticket, appetizers, dinner, dessert and entertainment.

$500 per table — which includes 8 individual tickets. Only 10 tickets are left! Click here to snag one.