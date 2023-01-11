Exclusive: Roger Reinert To Announce Run For Duluth Mayor Thursday

DULUTH, Minn. — FOX 21’s Dan Hanger confirmed Wednesday that a familiar face in the city of Duluth and St. Paul is ready to give it his all for the top spot at city hall, ending any chances Mayor Emily Larson will run unopposed this November.

That candidate is Roger Reinert. He will be officially announcing his run for mayor Thursday, according to a top campaign source.

Reinert is an attorney, has his own consulting firm, and teaches at the College of St. Scholastica.

Most recently, he served as interim executive director for the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center during the COVID pandemic.

As for Reinert’s political career, he served six years in the Minnesota Senate representing much of Duluth. Before that, he spent two years in the Minnesota House of Representatives.

In the early 2000s, Reinert spent five years on the Duluth City Council where he was elected council president twice.

Reinert is also a Commander in the U.S. Navy Reserve, and is currently second-in-command of the Navy’s largest Reserve Public Affairs unit.

“He completed a one-year combat deployment to Afghanistan in support of Operation Resolute Support in 2019, and also spent March – June, 2020, leading a COVID Crisis Action Team for the Commander of Naval Forces in Europe and Africa,” according to his bio.

Meanwhile, Mayor Emily Larson announced her run for a third term last month. Click here for that announcement.