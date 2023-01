Gusties Too Much for CSS Women’s Hoops as Saints Still in Search of 1st Win

CSS (0-11) will next host Saint Mary's on Saturday at 3 PM.

DULUTH, Minn.- The St. Scholastica women’s basketball team is still in search of their first win after falling to Gustavus Adolphus on Wednesday, 75-48.

