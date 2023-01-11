House In Solway Township A Total Loss After Fire
SOLWAY TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A home in Solway Township is a total loss, after a fire destroyed it Wednesday morning.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says just after 8 a.m. several fire crews were dispatched to a house on fire on Solway Road.
The homeowner was returning home when he noticed smoke coming from the home and an active fire in a bathroom. He then called 911, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The cause of the fire is unknown, although the homeowner stated he supposedly was using 3 space heaters inside the home at the time of the fire.
The Sheriff’s Office says no injuries were reported and the house was deemed a total loss.