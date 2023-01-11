New Tattoo Parlor Opens in Superior

Superior, Wisc. –There’s a new place to get some ink that just opened its doors in Superior.

The Northlandia Tattoo Parlor on Belknap Street received its final approval from the Superior City Council earlier this month.

The owner, Jeremy Souders is not new to tattooing, he’s been doing it part-time for a number of years and liked it so well that he changed careers. He said, “I worked up there (Fighter Wing 148) full time and I was tattooing part-time and I was getting burnt out. I decided to do one or the other and I couldn’t see me not tattooing anymore, so I decided I was gonna try it and go out on my own. If I was going to do it full time, I felt like I needed a little more control of my own destiny, so I decided to open my own business”

Souders says he is pleased with this change and says he has already had about ten new people use him for tattooing. He’s confident that his old clients will be booking appointments in the near future.