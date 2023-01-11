UMD Men’s Hockey Hits the Road for 2nd Go-Around with Omaha

Back on November 11th and 12th, the Mavericks and Bulldogs would split with each team earning a 3 to 2 victory.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s hockey team will be on the road quite a bit in the next few weekends.

That starts Friday, when UMD will meet with Omaha for the second time this season.

Back on November 11th and 12th, the Mavericks and Bulldogs would split with each team earning a 3 to 2 victory.

Omaha took the first game and then UMD followed that up by taking the second.

Head Coach Scott Sandelin says there were some positives he can take away from that series that will transfer over to this series. But, he’s expecting a similar matchup.

“Some of the same things for us. We have to play with that pace, manage pucks, play with discipline, we’re going to have to defend

harder around our net. It’s not an easy thing, they have some big guys and they love to get pucks to the net. So you have to eliminate the second chances and hopefully get pucks out of your zone or at least get them out that scoring area, have to win the battles on the wall,” said Sandelin.

The series begins Friday at 7:30 PM.