Youth Photography Club is Back at the DAI

DULUTH, Minn.– The new year means new opportunities as the Youth Photography Club is back at the Duluth Art Institute.

The club welcomes teenagers 13 and older, and it doesn’t matter if they’ve never picked up a camera before or if they’ve been doing so for years.

Students are taught the basics, such as lighting and contrast.

They’re encouraged to bring their own equipment as limited supplies are available.

There are even opportunities to use film cameras, and make their own prints, which will be showcased in an exhibition when meetings are done.

The club runs until May and will be held on the second Tuesday of each month. The fee is $25 each for each session.