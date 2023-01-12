Coffee Conversation: Women’s Night Fat Biking and Nordic Skiing

DULUTH, Minn. — Every Thursday, women in the Northland are welcome to gather at the Lester-Amity Chalet for Fat Bike Riding, Skate Skiing or Classic Skiing.

The reoccurring event is a joint collaboration between women representing SkiHut, Continental Bikes & Ski, COGGS and DXC.

Bobblie Larson with Ski Hut joined FOX21 on the morning show to chat about all that Women’s Night entails.

Beginners and pros are welcome to join in on the weekly ride.

It’s completely free and bikes are provided, if needed.

In the case of bad weather, Women’s Night will move to a local brewery or another place to gather.