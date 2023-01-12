Grand Rapids Girls Basketball’s Big Second Half Carries Thunderhawks to Twelfth Straight Win

DULUTH, Minn.- The Grand Rapids girls basketball team picked up their twelfth straight win, Thursday night 72-57 on the road against Duluth Marshall.

The Hilltoppers put up a tough fight in the first half, but the Thunderhawks stormed back in the second half to earn the victory.

Grand Rapids will next travel to take on Princeton at noon on Saturday. While, Duluth Marshall will take on Crosby-Ironton, Saturday at 6 pm on the road.