MNsure Hosts Health Insurance Sign-Up Sessions Before Open Enrollment Ends

DULUTH, Minn. — The deadline is approaching to enroll in a healthcare plan from the open marketplace, so on Thursday Minnesota residents could get personalized help in choosing what option works best for their budget and healthcare needs at the Duluth Public Library.

The open market for health insurance is an option people can turn to when they can’t get insurance from a job, spouse, or family member.

If the options seem overwhelming, MNsure has trained professionals called “navigators” there who can help.

“It is so gratifying,” Alyssa Peoples, the access manager at the Lake Superior Community Health Center, said. “I think that taking something that’s really a complex topic within a complex system and helping somebody understand their specific situation, what their options are and how to best use their coverage, it’s really nice to be able to help somebody feel more at ease in the decisions that they have.”

The open enrollment deadline is this Sunday.

The next walk-in enrollment session is this Saturday at the library from 10 until 1.

You can find more information on mnsure.org.