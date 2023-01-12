Prep Hockey: Hermantown Boys Improve to 10-0-1, Marshall Girls Outlast Moose Lake in OT
Hermantown would outshoot Cathedral 49 to 12 in the contest.
HERMANTOWN, Minn.- The Hermantown boys hockey team would keep their unbeaten streak alive on Thursday, defeating St. Cloud Cathedral 4-1.
The Hawks (10-0-1) will next play at Warroad on Saturday.
In girls action, Duluth Marshall would take down Moose Lake Area 3 to 2 in overtime.
The Hilltoppers (12-5-1) will next host International Falls on Saturday.
As for the Rebels, they’ll play at Gentry Academy on Friday.