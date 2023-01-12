Prep Hockey: Hermantown Boys Improve to 10-0-1, Marshall Girls Outlast Moose Lake in OT

Hermantown would outshoot Cathedral 49 to 12 in the contest.

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- The Hermantown boys hockey team would keep their unbeaten streak alive on Thursday, defeating St. Cloud Cathedral 4-1.

Hermantown would outshoot Cathedral 49 to 12 in the contest.

The Hawks (10-0-1) will next play at Warroad on Saturday.

In girls action, Duluth Marshall would take down Moose Lake Area 3 to 2 in overtime.

The Hilltoppers (12-5-1) will next host International Falls on Saturday.

As for the Rebels, they’ll play at Gentry Academy on Friday.