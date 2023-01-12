Roger Reinert Launches Campaign For Duluth Mayor

DULUTH, Minn. — Roger Reinert made it official Thursday morning in Duluth. He is running for Mayor.

FOX 21 first reported the news Wednesday, and today Reinert appeared with supporters to say he would campaign under the slogan, “Expect More-Do Better.”

The announcement ended any chance that Mayor Emily Larson will run unopposed this November.

Reinert made his announcement at the Piedmont Heights Community Club along with 50 supporters. “This will be a community effort, so no better place to start than a neighborhood community club,” said Reinert.

Fox 21 asked Mayor Emily Larson for her reaction and we received this statement:

“On these criteria I believe there is a clear choice in this race and I am the better candidate for the job.”

Reinert is an attorney, has his own consulting firm, and teaches at the College of St. Scholastica.

Most recently, he served as interim executive director for the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center during the COVID pandemic.

As for Reinert’s political career, he served six years in the Minnesota Senate representing much of Duluth. Before that, he spent two years in the Minnesota House of Representatives.

In the early 2000s, Reinert spent five years on the Duluth City Council where he was elected council president twice.

Reinert is also a Commander in the U.S. Navy Reserve, and is currently second-in-command of the Navy’s largest Reserve Public Affairs unit.

“He completed a one-year combat deployment to Afghanistan in support of Operation Resolute Support in 2019, and also spent March – June, 2020, leading a COVID Crisis Action Team for the Commander of Naval Forces in Europe and Africa,” according to his bio.

Meanwhile, Mayor Emily Larson announced her run for a third term last month.