UMD’s Soderberg & Thiessen Named to Goalie of the Year Watch Lists

The Awards will be announced during the Frozen Four of each tournament.

DULUTH, Minn.- For the 3rd consecutive year, UMD goalie Emma Soderberg has been named to the WCHA watch list for the National Women’s Goalie of the Year Award.

Just last year, she was a semi-finalist for the award and the previous year she made it to the top eight.

Wednesday’s announcement wasn’t the only big thing to happen to the graduate goalie. During the weekend series with Wisconsin, she logged her fifth shutout of the season which tied her for the fifth-most in a season by a UMD goaltender.

She also logged her 16th career shutout, tying her for the third-most in Bulldog history.

Sticking with goalies, as over on the men’s side they also have a finalist for the Mike Richter award, which is given to the top goalie in NCAA D1 hockey.

Matthew Thiessen is one of seven goalies from the NCHC named to the watch list.

Thiessen has been in goal for 12 games for UMD so far this season.

He’s tallied 280 saves with a saves percentage of nearly 92 percent.

The award will be announced during the Frozen Four in April.