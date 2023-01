Coaches Corner: Steve Pitoscia

For this week's segment we hear from Duluth East boys hockey head coach, Steve Pitoscia.

DULUTH, Minn.- In this weeks’ Coaches Corner, we talk with head coach of the Duluth East boys hockey team, Steve Pitoscia.

The Greyhounds had a stellar month of December, turning over into the New Year, going 8-2-1 in their last 11 games. Pitoscia talks his experience playing for Duluth East, their recent section win over Grand Rapids and the final stretch of the season.