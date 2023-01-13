Spartans Hockey Players Host ALS Fundraiser

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Two high school hockey players, for their senior project, created and held “Red the Rink” an event to raise money for ALS.

A cause close to the heart for both Carson Gotelaere and Caden Lia, who both have family members that have passed away from ALS.

Flashing red jerseys Friday on the backs of the Superior Spartans as they faced off against the Eau Claire Huskies. Those who attended the game had a chance to support the ALS cause by purchasing shirts and entering a 50-50 raffle that was happening.

“It’s nice to see that they care about their community and what high school kids are doing to help raise money and support the people. It’s a big game for those kids; it’s important for them,” Caden Lia’s little brother, Anthony Lia says.

All proceeds of from this event will go toward the ALS foundation of Wisconsin.