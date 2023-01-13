‘Take A Kid Ice Fishing Weekend’ In Minnesota

MINNESOTA — Saturday kicks off Minnesota’s “Take a Kid Ice Fishing Weekend.”

It’s a three-day opportunity for residents who are 16 or older to fish or spear for free, and no license is necessary.

The only stipulation is they have to take a child who is younger than 16 with them.

The weekend is put on by the Minnesota DNR as a way to get more kids interested in the sport of fishing. ‘Take a Kid Fishing Weekend’ will run through Monday, which is Martin Luther King, Jr.