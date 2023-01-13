UMD Men’s Hoops Grabs 3rd Straight Victory, Olson Nets 2,000th Career Point in Women’s Win

Both teams will return to action on Saturday against Winona State. The women's game is at 3:30 and the men will follow at 5:30.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s basketball team picked up their 3rd straight win on Friday, defeating Upper Iowa 80 to 62.

The Bulldogs were led by Joshua Brown, who had 17 points in the victory.

Earlier in the day, the women’s squad would handle business on their floor as they took down the Peacocks 76 to 48.

Brooke Olson would net her 2,000th career point in the win. She also had 30 points in the contest.

Both teams will return to action on Saturday against Winona State. The women’s game is at 3:30 and the men will follow at 5:30.