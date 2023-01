UMD Women’s Hockey Dominates in Series Opener

UMD will look to take the sweep, Saturday on home ice, with a 3 PM puck drop.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s hockey team opened their series with Bemidji State, Friday night at Amsoil Arena.

The Bulldogs had a dominant performance over the Beavers, posting goals in each period. Seven different players found the net in the 8-1 victory.

