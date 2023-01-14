UMD Women’s Hockey Sweeps Bemidji State in Shutout Fashion

Next up, UMD will travel to face off with St. Thomas, next Saturday for a 6 PM puck drop.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s hockey team earned their seventh consecutive win, Saturday afternoon with a 5-0 victory over Bemidji State.

Anneke Linser led the way with two goals. The Bulldogs defense was air tight holding the Beavers to just eight shots on goal through regulation.

