Who’s Afraid of Friday the 13th?

Duluth, Minn. — All kinds of people, about 50 percent of the population, believe in superstitions, so on this Friday the 13th, the supposedly unluckiest of days, what superstitions are people thinking of or worrying about?

Taylor Grimbo a student at UMD says, “I feel it’s fun when people kind of have their traditions of their superstitions. But, yeah I don’t feel afraid of Friday the 13th “

Morgan James, also a student at UMD and i convinced Friday the 13th wreaks havoc with technology. ”i go to log into my campus page, but the account is disabled, I’ve got to go get that fixed, I’m a firm believer that on Friday the 13 no technology on campus works.”

Whatever superstitions you may have, you’ll be relieved to know there is just one more Friday the 13th year, it’s October 13, so be sure to look for the black cats at that time of year