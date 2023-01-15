House Fire In Superior Sends One Person To Hospital

SUPERIOR, Wis. — One person was hurt after a house fire in Superior on Saturday.

The Superior Fire Department says it was called out to a house fire on the 4700-block of East 2nd Street at 5:46 p.m.

Firefighters learned that someone was still inside, and found them on the second floor of the house where the fire was.

They brought the individual outside and performed lifesaving measures.

The person was rushed to the hospital, but their condition is unknown.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this point, but damages are estimated at $60,000.

The Superior Police Department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, and Mayor Ambulance were also at the scene.