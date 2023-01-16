35th Annual Duluth Wedding Show

DULUTH, Minn. — If you’re planning on walking down the aisle this year, the DECC was the place to be on Saturday. The 35th Annual Wedding Show welcomed happy couples to meet vendors and watch a fashion show.

New this year was a dance demonstration by Northshore Ballroom dancing and a cake tasting contest with Twisted Pastries. If you stopped by the Edmund Fitzgerald Hall you could sip on mimosas, bloody mary’s, wine, and craft beer.

We caught up with an organizer and here’s what she said:

“Yes, today is the 35th Duluth Wedding Show happening down at the DECC. This is a great day for couples planning that special day to see anything from caterers to vendors, photography, bakers, photo booths, DJ’s, everything here to help you plan your special day,” said Kynze Lundeen, Vice President of Lundeen Productions.

The event also showed ideas for tents, outdoor wedding locations, lighting and video productions, portable luxury restroom units, and even party busses.

“We are so lucky to be surrounded by so many wonderful vendors in the Minnesota, Wisconsin area,” said Lundeen.

This event started with 30 to 40 vendors when it began 35 years ago and has now climbed to 120 vendors. Who couldn’t make the show Saturday but are interested you can visit the website here.