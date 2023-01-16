All Aboard! North Shore Scenic Railroad Opens Summer Ticket Season For Excursions

DULUTH, Minn. — Believe it or not, the North Shore Scenic Railroad is already thinking summer and fall excursions.

Tickets went on sale Monday at DuluthTrains.com and at the Depot ticket office.

Train lovers can now reserve a spot for dinner trains, dome car rides and the Pizza Party Express.

And in the coming weeks, tickets will open up for the Summer Barbeque Ride and even the Christmas trains.

The Lake Superior Railroad Museum is open all year long in the Duluth Depot.