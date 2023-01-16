Coffee Conversation: ‘Minnesota Hockey Fights Cancer’ at Heritage Center

DULUTH, Minn. — Local youth hockey teams join in on the fight against cancer with fundraising games.

Teams with Duluth Amateur Hockey Association (DAHA) and Hermantown will play at the Heritage Center on Monday night in honor of Minnesota Hockey Fights Cancer.

Brant Nicklin joined FOX21 on the morning show to chat about the event.

There will be chuck-a-puck, raffles, auction items and other ways to contribute to the fight.

A silent auction with jerseys from past Hermantown/Duluth East/UMD players who will also be held.

The list of teams participating / time slots are listed below.