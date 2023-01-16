Knowing Your Neighbors: Minnesota Hockey Fights Cancer

DULUTH, Minn. – “Tonight, our community has come together between two great rivals, between Hermantown and Duluth East,” Duluth East Pee Wee AA Coach, Dave Mclean says.

A bout at the Heritage Center, Rival hockey teams, Duluth East and Hermantown, came together to benefit the lives of others in the fight against cancer.

The event included three matchups between the towns, a Squirt Single A, followed by a Pee Wee Double A, and wrapped up with a Bantam double A.

This is the first time this event has been held between these teams.

“We’re really fortunate we’re joined by these young hockey players which we’re really thrilled about to have with us. To be able to have these young people come together and to have these families come together to support for our community is just so important and so powerful,” Mclean says.

Funds from the event were raised through 50/50 raffles, chuck a puck, a silent auction that included three jerseys from NHL players that have been through the youth programs, and individual donations.

“I always have said that being around the game of hockey is a privilege and I think this is a small token of the way that we can show that privilege, show the support, and give back to the community,” Mclean says.

All funds from this event will go towards the charity, families and individuals who have had losses, who have survived, and who are currently fighting the deadly disease.

If you would like to make a private donation you can do so at mnhockeyfightscancer.org