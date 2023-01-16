Morgan Park Hosts 4th Annual Winter Fun Fest

DULUTH, Minn.– Lots of fun happened in Morgan Park as their 4th annual Winter Fun Fest took place Saturday.

Starting back in 2018, the Morgan Park neighborhood hosted their first Winter Fest, they decided to make it a January tradition.

Even though they took a year off due to COVID-19, community members still fill the hall of their local event center. From board games, crafts, and a bonfire, there was plenty of fun to go around.

There was even ice skating! As well as snowshoes provided but Parks and Recreation.

“When it gets really cold out, we all kind of get stuck in our houses, then it gets cold, it’s nice to have these events so that we can get out of the house and get out and mingle with our friends and our community members and just get to hang out,” said Morgan Park Community Club Leadership Member Rachael Stigsell.

The free event was open to the community from 3 to 6 PM, in hopes of beating the winter blues in cold months. Although Saturday’s weather was in favor of outdoor activities such as ice skating.

“It’s the reason why we do this, we want to see the kids come out and have fun and we want to see the grownups come and play games and get to hang out, so that’s the reason why we like to do it is to get people here,” said Stigsell.

The Morgan Park Center plans on continuing to host the fun event for years to come. As well as other events such as a community clean-up day scheduled for May.